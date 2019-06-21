Cardi B arrives at Queens Criminal Court, Friday, May 31, 2019, in New York. Police say Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage were at a nightclub last fall when she argued with a bartender. They say a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, slightly injuring the woman and another employee. She has been charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment and assault. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has been indicted on new felony charges in connection with a fight last year at a New York City strip club.

The indictment filed in state court on Friday charges Cardi B with two counts of felony attempted assault and various lesser charges.

Prosecutors said she’s to appear at an arraignment next week in Queens. There was no immediate response to a message seeking comment from her lawyer.

Police say Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage were at the club when she argued with a bartender.

They say a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, causing minor injuries to the woman and another employee.

Cardi B rejected a plea deal earlier this year.

