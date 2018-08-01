(WHDH) – Can you believe? The Fab Five from the hit Netflix show “Queer Eye” are releasing a book.

The book, titled “Queer Eye,” will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the hosts and offer “a practical guide to living and celebrating your best life,” according to publisher Penguin Random House.

“Queer Eye” will feature five practical chapters that will guide readers beyond the cast’s areas of expertise — food and wine, grooming, fashion, home decor, and culture. It will also feature “Hip Tips,” like the segments shown at the end of select “Queer Eye” episodes.

The widely popular show was recently renewed for a third season, which began filming in Kansas City, Missouri about two weeks ago.

The book is available for pre-order and will be released Nov. 13.

Are you ready to read? 📚 Your favorite show hits shelves this fall as a book! You’ll get an exclusive look at the Fab 5’s lives—and tons of their Hip Tips to help change your own! (Tissues not included with purchase.) ✨ Preorder now: https://t.co/ND6BkGSXJG pic.twitter.com/DM73wrSfoB — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) July 31, 2018

