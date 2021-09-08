PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A casting company is looking for New Englanders to play various extra roles in an upcoming movie shoot for Disney’s “Hocus Pocus 2.”

Kendall Cooper Casting announced Wednesday that they’re now accepting submissions for extras to work on the upcoming feature-length motion picture project, which will be filming in Providence, Rhode Island, and surrounding areas from October through December.

While children and adults of all ethnicities, ages, genders, and sizes are encouraged to apply, the casting company is specifically looking for people with dance experience, men with shoulder-length hair or longer, and people between 18 and 22 years of age.

Mandatory COVID-19 testing will be required before any in-person work is allowed. The testing will be provided by the production. All extras will also be required to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated.

Masks will be required at all times during the production, except when appearing on camera.

All extra work, testing, and fittings are paid.

Filming is expected to take place Monday through Friday and work could run for at least 12 hours each day.

Anyone interested in applying can do so by clicking here.

