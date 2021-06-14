A casting company is on the hunt for people who look like Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell.

CP Casting & Acting Studio is seeking look-a-likes for the famous actors for a new holiday movie that is set to be filmed in Massachusetts this summer.

The movie, “Spirited,” is a musical re-imagining of “A Christmas Carol” and will be streamed on Apple TV.

The casting company is particularly looking for people who are 6 feet, 1 inch tall or 6 feet, 4 inches tall.

People can submit themselves for the role by emailing their name, phone number, height, where they live, acting resume, and recent photos to CPCastingSubmission@gmail.com.

