Castle featured in HBO hit series ‘Game of Thrones’ for sale

(WHDH) — Want to be Lord of Riverrun? If you’re a Game of Thrones fan, you could be — for a reasonable price.

A castle featured in HBO’s hit series, ‘Game of Thrones,’ is up for sale.

Gosford Castle, located in Northern Ireland, was built in the mid-1880s.

In the show, Gosford was used as “Riverrun,” the home to House Tully and Catelyn Stark.

The current owners are asking $620,000 for the now iconic location.

If you’d rather just watch from afar, the wait is nearly over — the show’s final season premieres Sunday night.

