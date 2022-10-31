BOSTON (WHDH) - Celebrities including Kerry Washington, Jessica Alba, Kim Kardashian and Lizzo pulled out all the stops for Halloween. Here are some of 7NEWS’s favorites.

Washington dressed as Lionel Ritchie, pulling out some of his signature moves as she danced along to his hit song, “You Are.”

Alba and a friend dressed as the twins from “The Shining.” She thanked her daughter Honor for letting her borrow the costume.

Kim Kardashian donned an “X-Men” costume, dressing as Mystique, complete with a blue rubber catsuit, yellow contacts and a red wig.

Lizzo wore a green sparkly dress, high top blue hair and a red necklace and painted her skin yellow to morph into Marge Simpson from “The Simpsons.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)