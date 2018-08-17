Celebrities pumping out pushups for charity

Celebrities are putting their muscles where their mouths are, pumping out some pushups for charity.

So far, Newton native John Krasinski has stepped up to the challenge.

“I’d now like to challenge The Rock, Dwayne Johnson. Pretty sure he can’t even do 25 pushups, so that’ll be just fun to watch, and um, Chris Evans,” Krasinski said.

This is all for a charity called “Merging Vets and Players.” For every 25 pushups, a piece of gear will be donated to veterans returning from combat.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)