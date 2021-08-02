BOSTON (WHDH) - Celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds celebrated their anniversary in Boston over the weekend.

The actors had a night out at Japanese restaurant O Ya near Chinatown, marking 10 years since their first date.

Lively wrote in a social media post that the couple would not be together if it weren’t for the restaurant.

The couple married in 2012 and has three daughters together.

