Check out this photo of Macaulay Culkin on set of ‘American Horror Story’ on Cape Cod

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A photo showing Hollywood star Macaulay Culkin on the set of the new season of “American Horror Story” was shared on Wednesday.

Show creator Ryan Murphy posted a photo of actress Leslie Grossman with Culkin on the set in Provincetown, where the tenth season is being filmed.

Finn Wittrock, who has starred in numerous seasons, was spotted walking down Commercial Street as cameras rolled, the photos indicate.

Other actors, including Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Adina Porter, were also seen on set, according to The AHS Zone.

Armstrong posted photos on her Instagram that showed her visiting Tin Pan Alley, among other spots in Provincetown.

In a tweet, the AHS Zone said, “Locals have been asked not to take photos and videos of filming but teased that what they saw indicates the season will be very ‘atmospheric.’”

No additional details about the season were immediately available.

