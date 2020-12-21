(WHDH) — Ford’s newest holiday commercial is a “real beaut.”

In the ad, Chevy Chase returns to play Clark Griswold from “Christmas Vacation,” trying to get his house lit up for Christmas.

Beverly D’Angelo, who plays his wife in the movie, plugs in the new Mustang electric car at the same time Chase goes to plug in the extension cords, prompting the house to light up.

The ad mirrors the famous scene in the classic holiday movie.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)