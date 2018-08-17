Chicago couple makes scrapbooks to preserve history, memory

Anne Hunt poses for a portrait in her home in Chicago on Friday, July 13, 2018. Hunt said she had wanted to know the truth about her diagnosis. "Not to know is to wonder why things are happening to you and you don't understand them," she said. "I would rather know and have somebody help me figure out how can I control this to the best of my ability." (AP Photo/Annie Rice)

CHICAGO (AP) — Anne and Bruce Hunt of Chicago have made scrapbooks for years, amassing 48 and counting.

But the effort to preserve the couple’s family history has taken on greater meaning since Anne was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease just over two year ago.

The diagnosis came after their daughter, Mary, suggested she get tested because of their family history. Her mother also displayed symptoms such as forgetting appointments.

The Hunts are both 82. They view scrapbooks, along with note taking and photos, as part therapy and part necessity to supplement Anne’s memory as it fades. They help her remember names and significant dates.

One of those dates is Aug. 29, when the couple will celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary.

