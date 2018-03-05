FILE - In this June 3, 2017, file photo, Donald Glover, who goes by the stage name Childish Gambino, performs at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York. Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town and Pink will perform at the 60th Grammy Awards, which will also feature Broadway musical tributes by Patti LuPone and Ben Platt in honor of the show’s return to New York City. The Recording Academy announced Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, the first round of performers for the Jan. 28 awards show, held live from Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

BOSTON (CNN) – Childish Gambino announced a North American tour, and he’s coming to Boston.

The singer – best known as “Atlanta” star and creator Donald Glover – will play thirteen cities in September. He will begin his tour in Atlanta and wrap up in Vancouver.

The tour will stop by the TD Garden on Sept. 12.

Glover has said he plans to retire the Childish Gambino stage name after his next album.

The singer’s latest album “Awaken, My Love” received three Grammy nods – including a Traditional R&B performance win for the single “Redbone.”

Glover also has major roles in two highly anticipated films – Disney’s live-action adaption of the “The Lion King” and the Han Solo spinoff “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Tickets for the Boston show will be released Tuesday in a presale and Friday for the general public.

