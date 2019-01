FILE - In this June 3, 2017, file photo, Donald Glover, who goes by the stage name Childish Gambino, performs at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York. Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town and Pink will perform at the 60th Grammy Awards, which will also feature Broadway musical tributes by Patti LuPone and Ben Platt in honor of the show’s return to New York City. The Recording Academy announced Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, the first round of performers for the Jan. 28 awards show, held live from Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The 2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will feature Childish Gambino, Post Malone, Cardi B, the Lumineers and multiple sets from Phish.

The lineup was released Tuesday for the June 13-16 outdoor music festival held annually in Manchester, Tennessee.

Other top acts include Solange, The Grand Ole Opry, The Avett Brothers, Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile and Brockhampton. Bonnaroo has a history of booking legacy rock acts like U2, Elton John and Pearl Jam, and this year jam band icons Phish will return to the stage for the first time since 2012 to perform two nights during the four-day festival.

Several DJ and electronic artists such as GRiZ, RL Grime, Odesza and Illenium are also playing the festival for its 18th year.

