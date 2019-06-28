MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WHDH) — HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines visited St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital this week with a $1.5 million check in hand and a pretty cool gift for the young patients to enjoy.

The Gaines couple, in partnership with Target, revealed a new playhouse built with the needs of the patients in mind.

The playhouse is located at Target House in Memphis, where St. Jude patients and their families stay for free.

The Fixer Upper stars also raised more than a million dollars for the hospital through a social media campaign.

