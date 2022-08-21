BOSTON (WHDH) - Lemonade thieves, Chipotle is on to you.

The burrito chain has released a candle in honor of National Lemonade Day, which fell on Saturday this year, according to a news release. The candle pokes fun at customers’ habit of sneaking some free juice by “accidentally” filling a free water cup with lemonade instead.

The cheeky limited-edition soy candle is designed to look exactly like a Chipotle water cup and is lemonade-scented, the release explained.

And a bonus for lemonade lovers: Each candle comes with a promo code you can redeem for free lemonade at your local Chipotle.

Chipotle superfans can purchase a candle for $28 on the company’s merchandise website while supplies last.

The brand has acknowledged the lemonade trick before, tweeting, “in this house we love and appreciate people who don’t put lemonade in their water cups” in 2018.

For Chipotle, it seems the real goal of playing into the water cup meme isn’t to cut down on lemonade theft so much as to connect with fans.

“Social is the premier destination for us to listen to and engage with our superfans,” said Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer, in the release. “When they see these lighthearted tributes to social chatter and fan behavior, they feel even more connected to Chipotle.”

