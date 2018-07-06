WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WHDH) — Singer Chris Brown spent some of his Thursday behind bars in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The 29-year-old was in town to perform a concert on his nationwide tour when police arrested him on an outstanding warrant from last year.

The warrant’s circumstances remain unclear but it originated in Hillsborough County, which is in the Tampa area.

Brown was booked and released after posing bail.

He has a well-known history of run-ins with the law, including assault charges following an incident with his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

