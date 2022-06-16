BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans at AMC’s Boston Common 19 were expecting to hear Chris Evans’ voice when they arrived for an advance screening of “Lightyear”, the actor’s vocal debut as the titualar space ranger. But those in attendance for Wednesday’s early-access show received a special surprise when the Hollywood megastar and Massachusetts native greeted them prior to the screening.

The Sudbury native, best known for his role as Captain America in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, is stepping into the shoes’ of another Disney icon and made the time to show appreciation for those seeing the film a few days early.

“I’m just here to introduce the movie,” Evans said over an outbreak of applause . “I’m so excited that you guys are going to get to see this. This is something that we worked really hard on — well, other people worked a lot harder than I did — but it’s been a dream of mine for a long time.”

Evans also showed to his hometown team, unleashing a hearty “Go Celtics!” before posing with fans.

Lightyear releases nationwide on Friday, June 17.

