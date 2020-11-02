(CNN) — Chrissy Teigen revealed a tribute to the infant son she and husband John Legend lost.

Teigen tweeted a photo Sunday showing her and Legend holding hands across a table, revealing a tattoo of their son’s name — Jack — written in cursive.

Jack passed away in October after Teigen suffered pregnancy complications.

Teigen and Legend openly shared their grief with a series of personal photos taken at the hospital.

She also penned a deeply personal essay about their loss.

The couple had announced their pregnancy in August, and the following month Teigen was hospitalized after suffering heavy bleeding.

Teigen’s new tattoo joins one that reads “John Luna Miles” in honor of her husband and their two other children.

In her essay, she touched on how she and Legend have helped Luna, 4 and Miles, 2, understand the loss.

“Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see,” Teigen wrote. “Thank you so much to every single person who has had us in their thoughts or gone as far as to send us your love and stories. We are so incredibly lucky.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)