Chrissy Teigen loses baby after pregnancy complications, calling it the ‘darkest of days’

(CNN) — Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have lost their child following pregnancy complications, the couple announced on their social media accounts.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” said the statement posted to each of their verified Twitter accounts.

Teigen, a model and TV personality, was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Sunday after revealing that she had been on bed rest and bleeding for “a little less than a month.”

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions,” the post said. “It just wasn’t enough.”

With the first two pregnancies, the statements said the couple waited to name the baby until after delivering, but this time they had already begun calling “the little guy in my belly” Jack.

“He will always be Jack to us,” the statement said. “Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

The couple has two children, Luna and Miles, who they have said were both conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF). But this pregnancy happened naturally, something Teigen said she didn’t think was possible for her.

Though she was open about her struggles getting pregnant, Teigen recently said IVF pregnancies felt “untouchable and safe” and that this pregnancy left her feeling “eggshelly.”

Teigen was about halfway through her pregnancy and bleeding significantly, she said earlier this week. She asked fans not to diagnose her, and revealed that her placenta was “really, really weak.”

The couple expressed their gratitude for their children and the experiences they have had.

“But everyday can’t be full of sunshine,” they said. “On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

