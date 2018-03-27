(CNN) – Christina Aguilera says it feels liberating to show what she calls her “raw beauty.” The singer posed makeup-free on the new cover of “Paper” Magazine.

Aguilera told “Paper” that she is a natural-born performer, who likes to play a role on stage or in a video. She also said that she is now at the place where she can strip it all back.

The typically glam singer, however, is not completely letting go of her signature eyelashes and bright lips.

Aguilera also offered a tip saying women should be fearless in breaking boundaries and going against the grain of criticism.

(Copyright (c) 2018 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)