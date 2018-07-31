LOS ANGELES (CNN) – Reports indicate singer Demi Lovato remains hospitalized following an apparent drug overdose.

Lovato is experiencing “complications” from her overdose, two sources close to the pop star tell CNN.

There is no estimate as to when she will be released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

A source told CNN last week that Lovato plans to seek drug abuse treatment following her release.

