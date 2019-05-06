Coffee cup in ‘Game of Thrones’ scene perks up viewers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Game of Thrones” fans got a taste of the modern world as the fictional series winds down to its final episodes.

Eagle-eyed viewers Sunday spotted a takeout coffee cup on the table during a celebration in which the actors drank from goblets and horns. Daenerys and Jon did not react to the out of place cup.

It’s not clear where the coffee cup came from. But some viewers who took to Twitter concluded it was from Starbucks.

Many viewers complained the show should have caught the gaffe.

HBO has not responded to an email seeking comment.

