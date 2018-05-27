It started out with a sign, how did it end up like this?

Cohasset High School student Nick Evans, 17, got a chance to live out his dream of playing the drums with his favorite band, The Killers, at Boston Calling.

“It’s hard to put into words because it’s definitely the greatest thing I’ve ever done,” Evans said Sunday.

Evans was at Boston Calling Friday with friends when he held up a sign that read, “I CAN DRUM FOR REASONS UNKNOWN.” And, for reasons unknown, the band’s lead singer, Brandon Flowers, invited him on stage.

Actually, Evans knew the band had been pulling up fans from the crowd to play the song “For Reasons Unknown” during their recent shows.

He checked out their setlist and had been practicing for more than a month for the one and million chance he would be that fan.

Evans said it was during the second song of the set when he thought he really had a chance to make this happen.

“I held up the sign and right after he finished the chorus, he turns around and pulled away from the mic and said ‘I see you man,’” Evans said. “That’s when I knew, I looked at my buddies and they were all just like, ‘it’s go time.’”

When the song started playing, destiny was calling the teen, he opened up his eager eyes, and Flowers picked him out of the crowd.

“Going and performing in front of 20,000 people on just a whim, it’s insane to think about,” Evans said.

Evans and his family wanted to thank everyone who has supported him, especially the teen’s high school band teacher. Evans doesn’t have his own drum set at home, so he has been practicing at the school.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)