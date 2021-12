(WHDH)– Vacation rental platform Vacasa is teaming up with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to create a Grinch getaway in Utah.

The cave lair features the Grinch’s organ, Who Hash and Who Pudding. And all the amenities come at a steal — just $20 a night.

It’s fully booked for now, but the public can still take a virtual tour of the unique property.

