Company wants to pay superfan to binge-watch 25 hours of ‘Friends’

(WHDH) — “Friends,” arguably the most popular television sitcom in history, is turning to 25. To celebrate the milestone, a communications company is offering one lucky fan $1,000 to binge-watch 25 hours of the show.

“Think of this dream job as an easy way to make some quick cash while simultaneously feeding your nostalgia for the ultimate squad that took the ’90s and early ’00s by storm,” Frontier Communications said in a news release.

In order to get paid, the selected candidate will be required to watch roughly 60 episodes before Sept. 22. The individual will also have to live-tweet their experience.

Frontier says its superfan must be an organized, detail-oriented person, and preferably active on Twitter. No degree is necessary.

