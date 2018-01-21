Frances McDormand accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A partial list of winners at Sunday’s 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles:

MOVIES:

Actor: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Actress: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Supporting actor: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Supporting actress: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Cast: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Stunt ensemble: “Wonder Woman”

TELEVISION:

Actor in a drama series: Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

Actress in a drama series: Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Actor in a comedy series: William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Actress in a comedy series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Actor in a movie or miniseries: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

Actress in a movie or miniseries: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Drama series cast: “This Is Us”

Comedy series cast: “Veep”

Stunt ensemble: “Game of Thrones”

Life Achievement: Morgan Freeman

