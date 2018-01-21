LOS ANGELES (AP) — A partial list of winners at Sunday’s 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles:
MOVIES:
Actor: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
Actress: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Supporting actor: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Supporting actress: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
Cast: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Stunt ensemble: “Wonder Woman”
TELEVISION:
Actor in a drama series: Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”
Actress in a drama series: Claire Foy, “The Crown”
Actor in a comedy series: William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Actress in a comedy series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Actor in a movie or miniseries: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”
Actress in a movie or miniseries: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
Drama series cast: “This Is Us”
Comedy series cast: “Veep”
Stunt ensemble: “Game of Thrones”
Life Achievement: Morgan Freeman
