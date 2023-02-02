CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Bob Odenkirk and Jennifer Coolidge will be honored as Harvard University’s 2023 Hasty Pudding Man and Woman of the Year at two ceremonies this week.

The celebration for Odenkirk, known for his roles in “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” kicks of Thursday at 6 p.m. with a roast at Harvard.

Coolidge, who saw a a career resurgence following her Emmy-winning role in “The White Lotus,” will be honored on Saturday.

The Hasty Pudding Man and Woman of the Year awards are presented annually to performers who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)