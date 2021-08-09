BOSTON (WHDH) - Counting Crows postponed their show in Boston on Sunday after a member of the band’s touring party tested positive for COVID-19.

The band was set to perform at the Leader Bank Pavilion but decided to postpone that show along with another in Youngstown, Ohio on Tuesday out of an abundance of caution.

Counting Crows said that the entire band and crew have been vaccinated and that they have taken precautions to be as safe as possible.

Fans are told to hang onto their tickets as new show dates will be announced as soon as possible.

Hang on to your tickets as they will be honored for the new dates, once announced. The entire band and crew has been vaccinated and has taken great precautions to be as safe as possible. — Counting Crows (@CountingCrows) August 8, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)