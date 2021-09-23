MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Country singer Dierks Bentley canceled his upcoming show at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield after a member of his touring party tested positive for COVID-19.

Bentley had been scheduled to play at the Xfinity Center on Saturday as part of his Beers on Me Tour, but he made the decision to cancel the show as well as his Friday show in Wantagh, New York.

This comes after they had a positive test in the touring party despite everyone being fully vaccinated.

“Keeping our band, crews, and fans healthy and safe has to remain our #1 priority,” Bentley wrote on social media.

Refunds for the canceled shows are being processed within 30 days to the original purchaser and method of payment used at the time of purchase.

There is no action required from the customer.

Refunds will be processed within 30 days to original purchaser and method of payment used at time of purchase. No action is required from the customer. pic.twitter.com/dChoCtfAgs — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) September 22, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)