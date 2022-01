FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Country singer Garth Brooks is scheduled to perform at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro for the first time this year.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is slated to come to Gillette on May 21.

This is Brooks’ only New England stadium tour stop.

Tickets for the show are set to go on sale on Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

