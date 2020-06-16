Dave Andelman resigns from Phantom Gourmet in wake of controversial posts

BOSTON (WHDH) - The CEO of the Phantom Gourmet and the Mendon Twin Drive-In has resigned in the wake of some controversial social media posts regarding police brutality.

Dave Andelman will no longer appear on the popular show about local eats after he posted what some consider to be offensive comments on his personal Facebook page earlier this month.

His brother Dan — who hosts the show — will take over the family-owned company.

In a post on Facebook Tuesday, Dan wrote:

“We are passionate about food and restaurants, but that they also vow to dedicate themselves to advancing the causes of diversity, social justice and equality. We plan to listen, learn, and act while we also continue to entertain and inform our loyal food and fun-loving fans.”

