BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — “Mudbound” director and co-writer Dee Rees is more interested in the future than she is excited about making history.

Rees recently became the first black woman to get nominated for a best adapted screenplay Academy Award. “Mudbound” also scored another historic nomination for cinematographer Rachel Morrison, who became that category’s first female nominee.

Rees says Monday before the annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills that she wants the entertainment industry to get to a place where this is an everyday occurrence and not news.

Unlike many of the nominees, her film was released by Netflix on the streaming platform. Rees says it proves that audiences are interested in content and not business models. She says watching Indiana Jones on television growing up didn’t impact her awe of the filmmaking.

