BOSTON (WHDH) - Ann Michael Maye, the wife of Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye, was dressed to the “tens” in a custom jacket made up of several of her husband’s actual jerseys for the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos Sunday.

Designer Aaron Ansuolo told 7NEWS it’s not the first time she has received this type of order.

“I made a few other customs for some wives on a different team, and I think through word of mouth, or they saw it on social media. Pretty soon after, they placed thier orders with me,” she said.

Ansuolo is a designer based on Portland, Oregon. She said she was contacted by Ann Michael before the big game last week.

“They sent in some gear, some patriots gear. jerseys, hoodies, shirts, and once i received it, i just started cutting it up and got really creative with it,” said Ansuolo.

She said the red, white, and blue jacket took about a week to create.

“I thought it looked amazing. When i saw it, I was like it was better than what I imagined,” she said. “She looked really cool, classy. I thought it was great, I thought it was awesome.”

Ansuolo told 7NEWS she learned to sew by watching YouTube videos before she started her own company in 2018. She now works with a small group of seamstresses to create coats that have a signature style.

“There’s fans who want to wear them to the Super Bowl,” said Ansuolo. “This moment really solidied, like, it does hold a memory. These coats hold a memory.”

Ansuolo has also made jackets for other wives of Patriots players, including Tight End Hunter Henry’s wife Park, and Safety Jaylinn Hawkins’ wife Jayda.

