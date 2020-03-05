(CNN) — Batman’s about to get fast and furious.

Matt Reeves, the director of the upcoming film “The Batman,” has shared the first look at the hero’s new wheels.

In the images, released Wednesday, Robert Pattinson can be seen donning his suit while standing alongside a new version of the Batmobile that it is a departure from what we’ve seen in recent films.

This one resembles a classic car, with some features that give it that beloved Batman look.

Is this Batman’s quarter life crisis car? Did he rebuild it with a father-figure uncle? Did he think this one would look better on his Tinder profile? All important and nonsensical questions.

“The Batman” is set for release in 2021. (Warner Bros. Pictures, the studio behind the film, is, like CNN, owned by WarnerMedia.)

Pattinson takes over the role of Batman from Ben Affleck, who first played the masked hero in 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

