(WHDH) — Fans of “The Office” can now get paid to binge-watch the hit show in honor of its 15th anniversary.

Dish Network is willing to pay one die-hard fan $1,000 to watch 15 hours, or roughly 45 episodes, of “The Office” over nine days.

“You were there when Jim proposed to Pam. You watched as Dwight “lit” the office on fire. You sat through hours of Andy’s “singing.” Now you can earn 1,000 bucks to watch The Office all over again,” the television provider wrote in its listing.

The person hired for the gig will have to tally up the number of common tropes that occur throughout each episode.

“For instance, how many times does Stanley roll his eyes at the camera? How often does Phyllis talk about Bob Vance from Vance Refrigeration? The goal is to help us understand how often sitcoms repeat popular tropes,” Dish Network wrote. “We’ll provide you with general guidelines to track your experience, but in true Kelly Kapoor fashion, we also want you to share your unfiltered opinions and reactions on social media.”

Along with $1,000, the chosen fan will receive “The Office” swag and a Netflix gift card.

To apply, applicants must answer why they are the biggest “Office” fans in the world. Video submissions are said to boost the applicant’s chances of getting hired.

Applications are due by March 16 at 7 p.m.

The first episode of “The Office” aired in March 2005.

