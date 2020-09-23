Disney delays Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ until next year

(CNN) — Marvel fans will have to wait a little big longer for “Black Widow.”

Disney announced Wednesday that the highly anticipated superhero film starring Scarlett Johansson is being pushed back to May 7, 2021. The film was set to hit theaters on November 6.

“Black Widow” was rescheduled in March because of coronavirus. It was originally meant to be released at the start of the summer movie season on May 1.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.