Disney offered a sneak peek at their Hocus Pocus reboot on Friday, tweeting an image of the Sanderson sisters in costume.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy can be seen in the image dressed as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, the trio who made the original movie a Halloween favorite.

The caption attached to the image read, “They’re already running amok, amok, amok!”

Crews could be seen filming the spooky sequel at La Salle Academy in Rhode Island last month.

A sign posted outside the Catholic college preparatory school read that anyone who entered may end up being part of the movie.

Last month, crews transformed Chase Farm Park in Lincoln, in Rhode Island into a set for the movie.

The movie is expected to premiere in the fall of 2022.

