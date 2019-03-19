Disney-Pixar releases official Toy Story 4 trailer

(WHDH) — Disney-Pixar released the much-anticipated trailer for its fourth installment in the wildly popular “Toy Story” series on Tuesday.

The film picks up from Toy Story 3, where Sheriff Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), among their other toy friends, have found new appreciation after being given by Andy Davis to Bonnie Anderson.

In the trailer, the toys are introduced to Forky (Tony Hale), a spork that has been made into a toy. They then embark on a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends.

The film hits theaters on June 21.

View the trailer below:

