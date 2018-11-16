(WHDH) — The flying baby elephant is headed back to the big screen.

Disney released the first full-length trailer for a live-action remake “Dumbo.”

Tim Burton is directing the retelling of a 1941 animated classic.

The film includes big names like Michael Keaton, Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito.

From the trailer, it appears the plot will stay true to the classic tale.

The preview shows an elephant outcasted for having oversize ears but finds a home in a circus.

The new “Dumbo” is set to be released in theaters March 29.

In 2019, find your courage. Watch the brand new trailer for #Dumbo, and see the film in theaters March 29. pic.twitter.com/39cEs8dX1m — Disney (@Disney) November 15, 2018

