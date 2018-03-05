(WHDH) – Disney released a first look at the sequel to the beloved movie “Mary Poppins.”

Actress Emily Blunt stars as Mary Poppins and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda plays a man named Jack.

The trailer was released during Sunday night’s Academy Awards. Both Blunt and Miranda presented at the awards.

The film comes more than 50 years after the first movie was released.

“Mary Poppins Returns” hits theaters on Christmas Day.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)