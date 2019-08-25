Disney releases trailer for new live-action remake of ‘Lady and the Tramp’

Disney released a trailer for the new live-action remake of the 1955 ‘Lady and the Tramp’ movie.

It’ll be available for streaming on the new Disney+ platform that launches on Nov. 12.

Disney has said that one of the stars, the Tramp, is a rescue dog. Montie is a 2-year-old Terrier mix from Phoenix Animal Shelter.

All of the rescue dogs featured in the film were placed in ‘forever homes’ when the production ended.

