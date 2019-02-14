(WHDH) — Disney released a teaser trailer for “Frozen II,” leaving many fans confused.

The highly anticipated sequel includes scenes with popular characters Elsa, Ana, Kristoph and Olaf.

The trailer begins with a dark and gloomy scene before turning to bright reds and oranges with the crew looking out over a ledge.

Fans who watched the teaser were left with little idea about what to expect.

One Twitter user wrote: “Just watched the trailer for frozen 2. When did frozen get so dark? I’m intrigued but also like what did I just watch.”

Another person tweeted that the trailer left them “shook” and with “mixed feelings.”

The film is set to hit theaters this fall.

