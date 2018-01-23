LOS ANGELES (WHDH) – Disney’s leading lady, Minnie Mouse, now has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Minnie, one of the most beloved animated characters around the world, was honored for her 90 years in the motion picture business. The character first appeared in Disney’s “Steamboat Willie.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger and pop star Katy Perry joined Minnie Monday for the unveiling.

As for Minnie’s partner, Mickey, he received his star 40 years ago.

