(CNN) — Tanya Fear, a British actress who appeared in sci-fi series “Doctor Who,” has been found after being reported missing in Los Angeles, according to the LAPD.

Police were notified around 11 a.m. local time on Monday that Fear had been located, officials told CNN. Police said there is no criminal investigation or foul play suspected.

Due to privacy concerns, no further details were made available.

Concerns for the 31-year-old had been growing after she had reportedly not been seen since Thursday, according to friends and family.

Fear was reported missing on Sept. 9, Officer Jay Chaves with the Los Angeles Police Department told CNN on Monday.

Using the hashtag #FindTanyaFear on social media, her loved ones pleaded for the public’s help to gather information about her whereabouts following her disappearance.

A Twitter user who said they were Fear”s cousin wrote: “Please please please share if you have mutually in the LA/Hollywood bowl area. My cousin is missing, she has no family in the US and we’re all really worried.”

A missing person poster circulating on social media says she went missing in the “LA/Hollywood Bowl area”.

Fear’s representatives have not returned CNN’s request for comment.

Fear played the role of Dr Jade McIntyre in a 2018 episode of Doctor Who. Her screen credits also include the 2015 film “A Moving Image”, “Kick-ass 2” and “Spotless.”

