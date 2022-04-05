BOSTON (WHDH) - Actor Mark Wahlberg is back in town for a screening of his new movie, “Father Stu”.

The Dorchester native hit the red carpet in Boston Tuesday evening to show the movie to a hometown crowd.

“The movie chose me, this is now about me giving back and choosing to do good work and doing God’s good,” he said.

There has been a lot of excitement over this special screening of Wahlberg’s latest project because of the film’s connection with the actor’s past and the true story that inspired it.

“Father Stu” focuses on the topic of faith and redemption. It is based on the life of Stuart Long, an amateur boxer who chooses to move to Los Angeles and try to become an actor after suffering a serious injury.

During that time, Long meets a woman who introduces him to the Catholic faith, but after almost losing his life in a crash, Stu chooses to become a priest in order to help others find their way.

“Stu had dealt with so much adversity and how he handled it with such grace and dignity, it’s inspiring to people,” said Wahlberg.

The story hits close to home for the A-lister because it was a Boston priest, Father Jim Flavin, who helped him turn his life back around.

“Father Flavin was not only the most positive influence in my faith and my life, he was also our advisor on the film,” said Wahlberg.

Though he said he is happy to be bringing this latest film to his hometown this visit has not been an easy one for him.

“It’s the first time I’ve been home and not gone to see my mom, which is always the first phone call I always make, the first visit I always make when I’m here,” he said. “So it’s a bit bittersweet for me. But, making this movie and seeing how Stu dealt with adversity, it’s really given me a good loo at things in a more positive light. Just accepting the things I can’t control.”

“Father Stu” will hit theaters everywhere on April 13.

