The iconic singer shared during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that seven years ago, she recorded a top-secret song and buried it in a time capsule to be opened in 2045.

“You have no idea how that has bothered me,” Parton said. “I wanna go dig that up so bad. It’s a really good song!”

The tune was written and recorded for the 2015 opening of her Dollywood DreamMore resort. The plan is to keep the song in the time capsule until the 30th anniversary of the resort, at which time Parton will be (fingers crossed) 99 years old.

She joked that she didn’t “know whose damn idea that was.”

“They weren’t expecting me to be there at all and I probably won’t be,” Parton said. “I might be there, who knows. I figure it’ll probably disintegrate and nobody will ever hear it, that’s what bothers me – if it rots in there before they open it.”

Parton also recently talked to ET Canada about another secret she has – the way she’s stayed happily married to her husband, Carl Dean, for 56 years.

She said it hinges on giving each other space, noting that with her busy schedule, “we’re not in each other’s face all the time.”

“He’s not in the business, so we have different interests, but yet we have the things we love to do together,” she said. “So it was meant to be, I think. He was the one I was supposed to have and and vice versa.”

