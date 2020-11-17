This Nov. 13, 2019 file photo shows Dolly Parton performing at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Singer Dolly Parton joined the fight against the coronavirus by helping fund vaccine research at a biotechnology company based in Cambridge.

Parton donated $1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center back in April, which helped fund Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to CNN.

A preliminary report on the vaccine candidate lists Parton as a supporter of Moderna’s research.

She originally made the donation in honor of her friend and Vanderbilt professor of surgery, Dr. Naji Abumrad, CNN reported.

Moderna announced Tuesday that its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective based on preliminary data from an ongoing study.

Competitor Pfizer Inc. reported last week that its own vaccine looked 90% effective.

