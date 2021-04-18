(WHDH) — Donnie and Mark Wahlberg announced Sunday that their mother, Alma, has passed away.

“My angel. Rest in peace,” Mark Wahlberg wrote on Twitter with a picture of his mother.

Donnie Wahlberg also posted to Twitter, writing, “She was always an angel. Now she has her wings. Rest peacefully Alma. As Always, your Baby Donnie.”

The Wahlberg family grew up in Dorchester.

