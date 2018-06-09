This image released by The Public Theater shows Lin-Manuel Miranda, foreground, with the cast during a performance of "Hamilton," in New York. (Joan Marcus/The Public Theater via AP)

BOSTON (WHDH) – Don’t throw away your shot… at scoring tickets to the Broadway smash-hit, Hamilton, when it arrives in Boston in the fall.

Broadway in Boston announced tickets to the musical will go on sale on June 19, using a new Ticketmaster Verified Fan program. The program allows pre-registered theatre-goers to “unlock access to tickets without competing against scalpers and bots,” according to a release from Broadway in Boston.

Fans that are selected will receive an access code that would allow them to buy tickets through the Verified Fan sale. However, the code only grants fans access to buy the tickets; the tickets are still first-come, first-serve, according to the company

Hamilton: An American Musical follows the life of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man and the first Treasury Secretary.

The musical, written by Tony Award-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, became a global sensation, winning several Tony awards and a Grammy award. Miranda also originated the role of Alexander Hamilton on Broadway.

Hamilton arrives in Boston on Sept. 18 and will run performances through Nov. 18 at the Boston Opera House.

Fans can register for the Verified Fan program until June 15, using this website.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)