The long-awaited sequel to 1997’s Nickelodeon film “Good Burger” was released on Paramount+ on Wednesday, and it includes a star turn from a budding young local actress.

Shot in New England, “Good Burger 2” features nine-year-old Alexis Turner, of Dorchester, alongside stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. In the film, Turner plays Ketchup, one of Mitchell’s on-screen daughters.

“I’m so excited to see it,” Turner said. “It was a great experience. I loved to be there, I had a really fun time.”

Turner told 7News some of her favorite parts of filming included scenes where she ate french fries, ran down hallways, and got into a pillow fight.

The young actress, who has been performing since age four, is supported in her career by her mother Antoinette Toney.

“I’m very proud,” Toney said. “She’s my best friend and I’m just going to always be there for her. As long as she wants to do it, I’m going to support her.”

Good Burger 2 is streaming now on Paramount+.

